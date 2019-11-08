Andy Stott returns with new It Should Be Us EP: Stream

Andy Stott has returned with a new EP called It Should Be Us, which serves as precursor to a new full-length album coming in 2020.
Today’s release is the first from Stott in over three years. It was recorded “fast and loose over the summer,” according to a statement.
(Read: Bunker to Banger: Andy Stott’s Decade-Long Rise in Underground Techno)
The double EP spans a total of nine tracks, titles such as “Dismantle”, “Collapse”, and “Not This Time”. Record label Modern Love described the project’s songs as harnessing “a pure and bare-boned energy.” Listen to it in full below.
Due out sometime next year, Stott’s next full-length will mark his fifth to date and long-awaited follow-up to the excellent Too Many Voices from 2016.
It Should Be Us Artwork:
It Should Be Us Tracklist:
01. Dismantle
02. Promises
03. Collapse
04. It Should Be Us
05. Take
06. Not This Time
07. 0L9
08. Ballroom
09. Versi