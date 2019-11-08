Andy Stott returns with new It Should Be Us EP: Stream

Andy Stott

Andy Stott has returned with a new EP called It Should Be Us, which serves as precursor to a new full-length album coming in 2020.

Today’s release is the first from Stott in over three years. It was recorded “fast and loose over the summer,” according to a statement.



(Read: Bunker to Banger: Andy Stott’s Decade-Long Rise in Underground Techno)

The double EP spans a total of nine tracks, titles such as “Dismantle”, “Collapse”, and “Not This Time”. Record label Modern Love described the project’s songs as harnessing “a pure and bare-boned energy.” Listen to it in full below.

Due out sometime next year, Stott’s next full-length will mark his fifth to date and long-awaited follow-up to the excellent Too Many Voices from 2016.

It Should Be Us Artwork:

It Should Be Us Tracklist:

01. Dismantle

02. Promises

03. Collapse

04. It Should Be Us

05. Take

06. Not This Time

07. 0L9

08. Ballroom

09. Versi