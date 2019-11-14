Billie Eilish premieres new song “everything i wanted”: Stream

Billie Eilish, photo by Ben Kaye

As promised last week, Billie Eilish has released a new song titled “everything i wanted”. The aching track, which sees the teen phenomenon crooning over a spare beat and quiet keys, is streaming in full below. It aptly comes paired with a minimalist piece of artwork.

Today’s single marks Eilish’s first since acclaimed debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit shelves earlier in the year. Our 2018 Rookie of the Year is also expected to soon drop a second new track, as well as a music video for “Xanny”.



(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

These new offerings come as Eilish and brother/primary collaborator Finneas continue to work on fresh, potential releases. “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure,” Finneas told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month.

Eilish is scheduled to close out the year with a few winter music festivals, and then will embark on a 2020 world tour. Purchase tickets to all her upcoming shows by heading here.