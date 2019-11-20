Coldplay reveal new songs “Daddy” and “Champion of the World”: Stream

Coldplay, photo by Philip Cosores

The new Coldplay album, Everyday Life, is just days away from hitting store shelves. In anticipation, the British outfit has already shared a series of singles, including the title track, “Orphans”, and “Arabesque”. Now, two more previews, “Daddy” and “Champion of the World”, have been unlocked.

“Daddy” finds frontman Chris Martin tenderly crooning over gentle piano. Accompanying the five-minute tune is a sweet animated video from Aardman Animations and director Åsa Lucander.



As for the more arena-sized “Champion of the World”, it features a songwriting credit for the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who passed away in 2018. According to Martin, Hutchison’s own 2014 original song “Los Angeles Be Kind” served as inspiration for the Everyday Life single.

“Scott had a song called ‘Los Angeles Be Kind,’ which I love,” Martin explained in a statement. “When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway ‘Champion of the World’ is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and thank you for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Check out both new songs below.

Everyday Life officially arrives this Friday, November 22nd. Martin & co. previously supported the A Head Full of Dreams follow-up with an appearance on Saturday Night Live.