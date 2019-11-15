Danger Mouse reveals new song “Ninjarous” featuring Sparklehorse and MF DOOM: Stream

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse

This year has seen Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, operating in a rather prolific mode. In addition to relaunching Broken Bells, his project with The Shins frontman James Mercer, he teamed with Karen O to release a joint record in Lux Prima. Danger Mouse is back today with another all-star collaboration called “Ninjarous”.

Taken from a forthcoming compilation from Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records, the new track features contributions from the late Sparklehorse mastermind Mark Linkous. Both veteran rapper MF DOOM and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney also make an appearance on “Ninjarous”.



(Read: The Top Rock Albums of the 2010s)

“Mark and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse commented in a statement. “But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

Stream it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Ninjarous” will appear on 30th Century Records’ 30th Century Volume 2, the details of which are still forthcoming.

Of course, Danger Mouse has worked with all three acts on various past efforts. He and MF DOOM, under their Danger Doom moniker, put out The Mouse and the Mask in 2005. Danger Mouse then dropped Dark Night of the Soul, his collaborative LP with Sparklehorse, in July 2010, just a few short months after Linkous passed away. Additionally, Danger Mouse scored a Grammy for his production work on The Black Keys’ 2009 LP, Brothers.