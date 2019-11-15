DJ Shadow drops guest-heavy album Our Pathetic Age: Stream

DJ Shadow and Run the Jewels

DJ Shadow is back with his new album. Stream Our Pathetic Age in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Mass Appeal, the follow-up to 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall spans 23 songs and is considered a double LP. The first half of the effort is comprised of instrumental works, including the veteran producer’s “first fully composed orchestral piece.” The second half find DJ Shadow joining forces with numerous prominent acts, collaborators old and new, from the worlds of hip-hop, indie rock, and beyond.



(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Run the Jewels, Nas, Dave East, and Raekwon appear on The Mountain Will Fall follow-up, as do Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, and Fantastic Negrito. Interpol frontman Paul Banks, who previously released a hip-hop record with RZA, is listed as a contributor alongside Future Islands singer Samuel T. Herring, who also happens to moonlight as a rapper. DJ Shadow also reunites with Solesides label associates Lateef The Truthseeker and Gift of Gab (Blackalicious).

In terms of themes and lyrical content, the record’s title offers a hint, as DJ Shadow explained in a statement,

“More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole. The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions. There’s songs that are inspired by this energy and seek to harness it, to make sense of it. In some cases, there’s attempts to salve the wound; in others, the songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions. Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album…there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era…Our Pathetic Age.”

Our Pathetic Age Artwork:

Our Pathetic Age Tracklist:

01. Nature Always Wins

02. Slingblade

03. Intersectionality

04. Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law

05. Juggernaut

06. Firestorm

07. Weightless

08. Rosie

09. If I Died Today

10. My Lonely Room

11. We Are Always Alone

12. Drone Warfare (feat. Nas, Pharaohe Monch)

13. Rain On Snow (feat. Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon)

14. Rocket Fuel (feat. De La Soul)

15. C.O.N.F.O.R.M. (feat. Gift of Gab, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Infamous Taz)

16. Small Colleges (Stay With Me) (feat. Wiki, Paul Banks)

17. JoJo’s Words (feat. Stro)

18. Kings & Queens (feat. Run the Jewels)

19. Taxin’ (feat. Dave East)

20. Dark Side of the Heart (feat. Fantastic Negrito, Jumbo is Dr.ama)

21. I Am Not A Robot (Interlude)

22. Urgent, Important, Please Read (feat. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe, Daemon)

23. Our Pathetic Age (feat. Samuel T. Herring)