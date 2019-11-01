Gang Starr reveal new album One of the Best Yet: Stream

Gang Starr

Gang Starr have released their new album, One of the Best Yet. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

One of the Best Yet is the group’s first full-length in 16 years. The long-awaited follow-up to 2003’s The Ownerz is also the iconic New York rap duo’s first since the death of member Guru in 2010.



(Read: An Interview with Gang Starr’s DJ Premier)

Along with previously unreleased verses from the late Guru, the comeback record boasts contributions from veteran hip-hop artists like Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, Talib Kweli, Royce Da 5’9″, and Ne-Yo. Dreamville’s own J. Cole also appears on “Family and Loyalty”, the album’s lead single from over the summer.

While One of the Best Yet has been a long time coming, in a statement DJ Premier said he’s never given up hope that it would one day hit shelves,

“I never lost faith, or wavered. I still felt it inside of me, it just happened to be nine years later (after Guru’s passing). We all want the things we want right now, but I am a patient guy. I hung in there and I just kept believing.”

During recording sessions, Premier reportedly kept Guru’s ashes nearby for inspiration, the urn sitting on top of his production console in the studio. “This album means everything to me. It’s a continuation of what I never wanted to end” Premier added. “It’s a very foreign place for me and very emotional… But predominantly, just very happy to be making music with Guru again.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the Best Yet Artwork:

One of the Best Yet Tracklist:

01. The Sure Shot (Intro)

02. Lights Out (feat. M.O.P.)

03. Bad Name

04. Hit Man (feat. Q-Tip)

05. What’s Real (feat. Group Home and Royce Da 5’9″)

06. Keith Casim Elam (Interlude)

07. From a Distance (feat. Jeru the Damaja)

08. Family and Loyatly (feat. J. Cole)

09. Get Together (feat. Ne-Yo and Nitty Scott)

10. NYGz/GS 183rd (Interlude)

11. So Many Rappers

12. Business of Art (feat. Talib Kweli)

13. Bring It Back Here

14. One of the Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)

15. Take Flight (Militia Pt. 4) (feat. Big Shug and Freddie Foxxx)

16. Bless the Mic