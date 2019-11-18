HAIM share new single “Hallelujah” along with Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video: Stream

HAIM, photo via Instagram

On last month’s “Now I’m In It” single, HAIM reflected on the “chaos” of depression. The three sisters are back today with another very personal track in “Hallelujah”.

While not a Leonard Cohen cover, the new offering is certainly of the intimate variety. In a detailed Instagram post, the group’s Este Haim said “Hallelujah” is dedicated to anyone suffering from chronic illness and those that support them on a daily basis.



(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

According to the bassist, her verse was written just days after receiving “pretty terrible news” from her doctor. “To me it’s a song about relying on the people around you and reflecting on how different life could be if those people weren’t around,” she noted. Este specifically highlighted the comfort provided by her two siblings and bandmates, Danielle and Alana,

“I came home from the doctor super upset and frustrated and the only two people i felt comfortable enough to talk about it with were danielle and alana. sometimes it feels like they’re the only two people that truly understand me and support me when i feel like giving up. they’ve been with me everyday supporting me and cheering me on since i was diagnosed at 14 years old. and i don’t know what i would do without them…”

“Hallelujah” was produced by Danielle, alongside regular collaborators Ariel Rechtshaid and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij. The new song’s video, which is streaming below, was directed by renowned filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

For more of HAIM, revisit recent track “Summer Girl”. Catch the indie pop trio live next year at Florida’s Okeechobee Festival by purchasing tickets here.

The group’s last record, Something to Tell You, dropped two years ago. As 2019 draws to a close, Consequence of Sound has included the HAIM album on lists like the Top 100 Songs of the 2010s and the Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s.