Q-Tip, Idris Elba, and Little Simz join James BKS on new song “New Breed”: Stream

"New Breed" single artwork

French artist James BKS is the first act to be signed to 7Wallace, the record label founded by actor and producer/DJ Idris Elba. For his latest single, titled “New Breed”, James BKS is not only joined by his mentor Elba, but other prominent names in Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest and English rapper Little Simz.

James BKS’ second track overall following 2018’s “Kwele” is said to be “an ode to Africa and empowerment,” according to a statement. Here, James BKS’ Cameroonian roots meld with the distinct sounds of his fellow collaborators to make a piece that’s vibrant in color and texture. Speaking of the track in a statement, he said,



“Little Simz, Idris Elba, Q-Tip and me strongly and proudly represent the New Breed movement, a different way to approach music with no borders, no judgment, no labels. We have learned from our past mistakes and victories and our eyes are on Africa, while in the meantime we embrace our own personal paths, respectively in the UK for Little Simz and Idris Elba, in the US for Q-Tip, and in France for me.”

Check out “New Breed” below via its official animated video directed by Stevie Gee and Essy May.