Khalid stays “Up All Night” on new song: Stream

Khalid, photo by Heather Kaplan

Khalid has spent a good chunk of this year criss-crossing the globe in support of his sophomore album, Free Spirit. While the tour life can get a bit grueling, the young R&B singer has been using his spare time on the road to work on new music, such as today’s “Up All Night”.

Although the track’s title seems to hint at an evening of debauchery, the offering is actually all about deep contemplations — you know, the kind that keep you wide awake. “Take me ’round the world and back again/ As I’m searching for my soul out there,” Khalid croons on the Chrome Sparks-produced cut, which isn’t to be confused with Beck’s track or that one Daft Punk hit. “Oh, there’s something that I’m wondering/ Where I’m going when my story ends.”



(Read: Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

“It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly,” the Grammy-nominated artist said of the single, before offering an update on future releases. “I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!”

Take a listen below.

Khalid still has more tour dates overseas through December, and you can find tickets here. In recent months, Khalid has collaborated with Majid Jordan, Ed Sheeran, and GoldLink.