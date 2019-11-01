Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Miguel returns with sensual new song “Funeral”: Stream

Sex and death meet on the R&B crooner's latest cut

by
on November 01, 2019, 10:32am
0 comments
miguel funeral song new stream
Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

Halloween might be behind us now, but Miguel still has the Grim Reaper on his mind. On his new single, “Funeral”, the R&B singer croons about “dying” from devastatingly good sex.

“Do you feel me in your mental?/ I’m fucking drilling in your dead soul,” Miguel asks a lover on the first verse. He later adds, “Send my regards to the mother and father/ Cause somebody’s daughter I just fucking slayed.”

(Read: The 13 Scariest Hip-Hop Songs)

Stream the track below. You can also catch Miguel at the Day N Vegas and Wonderfront music festivals this month by getting tickets here.

“Funeral” follows the Grammy-nominated artist’s Spanish-language EP, Te Lo Dije, from April. He also recently collaborated with Alicia Keys on “Show Me Love”. Miguel’s last proper full-length, War & Leisure, dropped back in 2017.

“Funeral” Artwork:

miguel funeral artwork Miguel returns with sensual new song Funeral: Stream

Previous Story
Robert De Niro’s Top 10 Performances
No comments