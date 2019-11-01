Miguel returns with sensual new song “Funeral”: Stream

Miguel, photo by Natalie Somekh

Halloween might be behind us now, but Miguel still has the Grim Reaper on his mind. On his new single, “Funeral”, the R&B singer croons about “dying” from devastatingly good sex.

“Do you feel me in your mental?/ I’m fucking drilling in your dead soul,” Miguel asks a lover on the first verse. He later adds, “Send my regards to the mother and father/ Cause somebody’s daughter I just fucking slayed.”



Stream the track below. You can also catch Miguel at the Day N Vegas and Wonderfront music festivals this month by getting tickets here.

“Funeral” follows the Grammy-nominated artist’s Spanish-language EP, Te Lo Dije, from April. He also recently collaborated with Alicia Keys on “Show Me Love”. Miguel’s last proper full-length, War & Leisure, dropped back in 2017.

“Funeral” Artwork: