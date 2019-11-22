Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake reunite on new song “Loyal”: Stream

PARTYNEXTDOOR also shares a second single titled "The News"

by
on November 22, 2019, 10:40am
0 comments
partynextdoor drake loyal news song
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, photo via Instagram

After a two-year silence, PARTYNEXTDOOR has resurfaced today. The Canadian R&B singer has unboxed not one, but two new singles, including a collaboration featuring OVO Sound label head Drake.

First up is “Loyal”, a fittingly titled track considering it finds PARTYNEXTDOOR reuniting with longtime friend and colleague Drizzy. Both artists have collaborated a number of times in the past, including on hits like “Recognize” and “Come and See Me”.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

The second offering, “The News”, is a pure PARTYNEXTDOOR solo cut. Here, he reflects on a partner that’s been mistreating him. “Do you deserve me? No way/ But can I let you go to anybody? Never in a million (lifetimes),” he sings during the chorus.

Stream both below.

“Loyal” and “The News” are rumored to be off a forthcoming PARTYNEXTDOOR album called Club Atlantis. His last proper full-length, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3, dropped in 2016, and was followed up by a pair of 2017 EPs, COLOURS 2 and Seven Days.

In related news, Drake recently launched his very own wellness-themed cannabis company. His prolific catalog the last 10 years landed him on our lists for Top 100 Albums of the 2010s and Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.

Previous Story
Marilyn Manson unveils cover of The Doors’ classic “The End”: Stream
Next Story
Nine Inch Nails to release “definitive” edition of With Teeth
No comments