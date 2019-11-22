PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake reunite on new song “Loyal”: Stream

PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, photo via Instagram

After a two-year silence, PARTYNEXTDOOR has resurfaced today. The Canadian R&B singer has unboxed not one, but two new singles, including a collaboration featuring OVO Sound label head Drake.

First up is “Loyal”, a fittingly titled track considering it finds PARTYNEXTDOOR reuniting with longtime friend and colleague Drizzy. Both artists have collaborated a number of times in the past, including on hits like “Recognize” and “Come and See Me”.



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

The second offering, “The News”, is a pure PARTYNEXTDOOR solo cut. Here, he reflects on a partner that’s been mistreating him. “Do you deserve me? No way/ But can I let you go to anybody? Never in a million (lifetimes),” he sings during the chorus.

Stream both below.

“Loyal” and “The News” are rumored to be off a forthcoming PARTYNEXTDOOR album called Club Atlantis. His last proper full-length, PARTYNEXTDOOR 3, dropped in 2016, and was followed up by a pair of 2017 EPs, COLOURS 2 and Seven Days.

In related news, Drake recently launched his very own wellness-themed cannabis company. His prolific catalog the last 10 years landed him on our lists for Top 100 Albums of the 2010s and Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.