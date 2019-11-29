Prince Estate unearths deluxe reissue of 1999: Stream

The Prince Estate and Warner Bros. Records have released a deluxe reissue of 1999, The Purple One’s legendary 1982 record. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s reissue features the first-ever remastering of the original 1999. It’s also highlighted by 35 previously unreleased tracks, like the preview track “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya” from earlier in the month. These were all pulled from Prince’s famed vault, which is rumored to hold nearly a century’s worth of music.



In addition to the below digital version, the 1999 reissue comes as a treat-filled Super Deluxe Edition. This version delivers all the audio Prince officially released in and around 1982, 23 previously unissued studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, and a complete live performance from the “1999 Tour” recorded in Detroit, Michigan on November 30th, 1982.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes Prince’s previously unseen handwritten lyrics for several songs from the era, including “Little Red Corvette”, alongside rare photography from Prince’s early ’80s photographer, Allen Beaulieu. Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, radio host Andrea Swensson, and Prince scholar Duane Tudahl penned new liner notes.

You can buy the super deluxe edition of 1999 on CD or vinyl here.

1999 (Super Deluxe) Reissue Artwork:

1999 (Super Deluxe) Reissue Tracklist:

Disc 1 – 1999 Remastered Album:

01. 1999

02. Little Red Corvette

03. Delirious

04. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

05. D.M.S.R.

06. Automatic

07. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

08. Free

09. Lady Cab Driver

10. All The Critics Love U In New York

11. International Lover

Disc 2 – Promo Mixes & B-Sides:

01. 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

02. 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

03. Free (promo-only edit)

04. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

05. Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

06. All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)

07. Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

08. Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

09. Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10. Delirious (7” edit)

11. Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12. Automatic (7″ edit)

13. Automatic (video version)

14. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16. Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18. D.M.S.R. (edit)

Disc 3 – Vault, Part 1:

01. Feel U Up

02. Irresistible Bitch

03. Money Don’t Grow On Trees

04. Vagina

05. Rearrange

06. Bold Generation

07. Colleen

08. International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)

09. Turn It Up

10. You’re All I Want

11. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)

12. If It’ll Make U Happy

13. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)

Disc 4 – Vault, Part 2:

1 Possessed (1982 version)

2 Delirious (full length)

3 Purple Music

4 Yah, You Know

5 Moonbeam Levels **

6 No Call U

7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

8 Do Yourself A Favor

9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)

** released on the 2016 compilation, 4Ever

Disc 5 – Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (Midnight Show)

01. Controversy

02. Let’s Work

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Do Me, Baby

05. Head

06. Uptown

07. Interlude

08. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

09. Automatic

10. International Lover

11. 1999

12. D.M.S.R.

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982:

01. Controversy

02. Let’s Work

03. Do Me, Baby

04. D.M.S.R.

05. Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

06. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

07. Lady Cab Driver

08. Automatic

09. International Lover

10. 1999

11. Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)