Regina Spektor reveals new song “One Little Soldier”: Stream

Over the summer, Regina Spektor released an alternate “chamber” version of “You’ve Got Time” in honor of the final season of Orange is the New Black. The singer-songwriter is contributing yet again to a visual project, this time the forthcoming drama Bombshell, which chronicles the takedown of Fox News’ Roger Ailes.

Spektor’s soundtrack offering is called “One Little Soldier” and features lyrics addressing the downfall of the disgraced CEO,



“In the game the little soldiers get maneuvered/ If you lose a few, you easily move on/ Bet you never thought your soldiers could undo ya, now did you?/ But to tip the score it sometimes takes just one.”

“As we watched this amazing film on [director] Jay [Roach]’s couch… we all had an incredibly moving experience,” Spektor noted in a statement. “The feelings and scenes stayed with me and wouldn’t leave me for days.”

She added, “I sat at the little keyboard… with all the little words and melodies that had been growing and wrote this song.”

Hear “One Little Soldier” below, followed by a trailer for the movie.

Bombshell, which stars Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, opens in theaters December 20th. Spektor, meanwhile, recently wrapped up her first-ever Broadway residency and was even given her very own day in New York City.

Revisit Spektor’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig, in which she talks about opening for The Strokes and her Broadway show.

