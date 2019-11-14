Slowdive reveal gorgeous new version of “Golden Hair”: Stream

Slowdive

Slowdive have returned with a new version of “Golden Hair”. The reworked track is part of their Sonic Cathedral Singles Club, an ongoing series of limited-edition 7-inch releases.

The band’s take on Syd Barrett’s adaptation of a James Joyce poem, “Golden Hair” was originally issued on Slowdive’s 1991 EP, Holding Our Breath. Since their comeback five years ago, though, the track has become a staple of their live shows, serving as the ideal closing number.



This new gorgeous and expanded reworking — clocking in at a hefty nine minutes (!) — reflects the song’s significance in the UK group’s catalog after all this time. It was recorded in 2014, but mixed just this year by Slowdive’s own Neil Halstead.

For more information on the outfit’s Singles Club, head here. The group’s first album in over 20 years, Slowdive, was one of the best records of 2017.