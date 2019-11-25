SOAK covers The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio”: Stream

SOAK (photo by Ellius Grace) and The National (photo by Ben Kaye)

Over the summer, SOAK tackled Sleater-Kinney’s “Modern Girl”, her rendition something of an ode to the band’s recently departed drummer Janet Weiss. The Irish singer-songwriter is back today with another cover, this time tasking herself with The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio”.

The stellar High Violet original is known for the rich baritone vocals of National frontman Matt Berninger. While SOAK’s voice is of a different texture, the 23-year-old artist brings her own kind of heart and beauty to the 2010 track.



(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

“Matt Berninger is one of my favorite lyricists,” SOAK, real name Bridie Monds-Watson, remarked in a statement. “There’s something so special about the imagery The National manages to create within their music and I often catch myself imagining each song as its own movie trailer. I love the manic world this song creates.”

Hear her “Bloodbuzz Ohio” cover below.

In April, SOAK released her sophomore album, Grim Town. The National’s latest full-length, I Am Easy to Find, dropped the following month. Berninger & co. have a series of supporting tour dates leading up to the new year, and you can purchase your concert tickets here.