Sorry channel their inner “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” on new song: Stream

After a string of early mixtapes and promising singles like “Wished” and “Starstruck”, rising indie outfit Sorry are prepping their debut album. Entitled 925, it’s due out next spring through Domino Records. In anticipation, the London band is releasing a new two-track 7-inch this month.

Already we heard the A-side offering, the October-released “Right Around the Clock”. Now comes its corresponding B-side, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, a song that continues Sorry’s solid streak of grooving, art-rock swagger.



Check out the new song below via its official video. The band’s own Asha Lorenz co-directed the clip as well as stars in it as a “debauched” Elvis Presley.

Sorry’s 7-inch officially lands November 29th. To coincide with today’s rollout of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, Sorry have also announced their first-ever US tour dates. These new stateside gigs are set for March and follow a leg of European and UK shows.

Sorry 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Munich, DE @ The Aliendisko Festival

01/15 – Groningen, NL @ Eurosonic Noorderslag

02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd

02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires

02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s

02/09 – Edinburg, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles

02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar

02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/17-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground