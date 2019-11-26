Sorry channel their inner “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” on new song: Stream

After a string of early mixtapes and promising singles like “Wished” and “Starstruck”, rising indie outfit Sorry are prepping their debut album. Entitled 925, it’s due out next spring through Domino Records. In anticipation, the London band is releasing a new two-track 7-inch this month.
Already we heard the A-side offering, the October-released “Right Around the Clock”. Now comes its corresponding B-side, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, a song that continues Sorry’s solid streak of grooving, art-rock swagger.
(Read: The Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)
Check out the new song below via its official video. The band’s own Asha Lorenz co-directed the clip as well as stars in it as a “debauched” Elvis Presley.
Sorry’s 7-inch officially lands November 29th. To coincide with today’s rollout of “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, Sorry have also announced their first-ever US tour dates. These new stateside gigs are set for March and follow a leg of European and UK shows.
Sorry 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/13 – Munich, DE @ The Aliendisko Festival
01/15 – Groningen, NL @ Eurosonic Noorderslag
02/04 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie Ltd
02/05 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
02/06 – Bedford, UK @ Esquires
02/08 – Liverpool, UK @ EBGB’s
02/09 – Edinburg, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s
02/11 – York, UK @ The Fulford Arms
02/12 – Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club
02/14 – Bath, UK @ Moles
02/15 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
02/16 – Reading, UK @ Face Bar
02/17 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
02/18 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
02/21 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/17-21 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
05/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground