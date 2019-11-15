Taylor Swift unveils “Beautiful Ghosts”, a collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber: Stream

Taylor Swift not only stars in the new theatrical adaptation of Cats, she also provided music to film’s soundtrack. The pop singer’s contribution is a song titled “Beautiful Ghosts”, and it’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

“Follow me home/ If you dare to,” Swift sings on the track, presumably as her character Bombalurina. The number was penned by the Lover artist alongside famed Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.



(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

Cats crawls into theaters nationwide December 20th. The cast is rounded out by Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden, while Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) serves as director.

As for Swift, she is scheduled to support Lover with a 2020 tour, tickets for which can be purchased here. She just filmed an all-acoustic Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, as well as shared a new “Lover” remix featuring Shawn Mendes. Swift’s music recently landed her on a number of Best-of-the-Decades lists, including Top Songs, Top Pop Songs, and Top Albums.

Revisit a trailer for Cats: