Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes duet on sweet new “Lover” remix: Stream

Featuring new verses penned specifically by Mendes

by
on November 13, 2019, 10:32am
“Lover” is arguably one of the best singles on Taylor Swift’s latest album, and now it has a fresh remix featuring fellow pop singer Shawn Mendes. Reworked as a sweet duet, it also includes a few new lines penned by Mendes himself.

Swift announced the remix on social media on Wednesday,

“There is a new version of “Lover” coming. A remix, featuring someone who I’m such a huge fan of, who I’ve known for a very long time, and someone that I’ve always really been dying to collaborate with. [Shawn} has taken “Lover” and rewritten parts of it, which is so important because I love him as a writer and I also think that everybody would write a different love letter to their lover and I think his take on it is so beautiful.”

Hear their collaboration below.

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

During a concert in Pasadena last year, Mendes brought out Swift for a surprise performance of his single “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”.

Swift will tour behind new album Lover in 2020, and tickets can be found here. She recently filmed an all-acoustic Tiny Desk Concert for NPR.

