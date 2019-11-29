The Avalanches remix The Chemical Brothers’ “Out of Control”: Stream

The Avalanches "Out of Control" remix artwork

Last week, The Chemical Brothers marked the 20th anniversary of their album Surrender with a deluxe reissue jam-packed with bonus material. But they aren’t the only ones celebrating the seminal 1999 record: Chemical Brothers’ former tour mates The Avalanches have remixed one of its standout singles, “Out of Control”.

While the original version of “Out of Control” saw the British two-piece fueled up and ready to break the dance floor, The Avalanches have taken a more laid-back approach to their reworking. Not unlike their own catalog, today’s remix leans on a blissful psych pop sound, one that’s warm enough to fool any listener into thinking it’s still summer.



Hear the reworking for yourself below. According to a press release, the remix is an edit taken from a longer Surrender-inspired piece The Avalanches created that is due for release in the future.

The Chemical Brothers released a new album called No Geography back in April. They toured behind the LP, including across Australia where they were joined by hometown heroes The Avalanches. The duo still has a few remaining European dates this year and you can grab tickets here.

The Avalanches are currently finishing their third album, the follow-up to 2016’s Wildflower.

And here’s the original for comparison: