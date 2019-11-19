Xenia Rubinos returns with new songs “Diosa” and “Bugeisha”: Stream

Xenia Rubinos, photo by Edwina Hay

Xenia Rubinos is back with a double single, “Diosa” (goddess) and “Bugeisha” (warrior). The pair of songs mark the CoSigned artist’s first since her sophomore album, Black Terry Cat, from 2016.

Due out through ANTI- Records, the two offerings usher in a new sound for Rubinos, who now walks with a noticeably more confident stride. “These tracks mark a different language for me and are both more electronic and aggressive than my previous work,” she explained in a statement. “They are both anthems of female ferocity and power. I thought that was the perfect energy to lead into 2020 with.”



(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2016)

“‘Dioso’ is a track I’d had in mind for a long time,” recalled Rubinos. “The hook is what I envisioned myself chanting to a friend or a woman I admired to encourage her to keep going and to feel in her power. Diosa (goddess), Reina (queen), Chula (hottie), Bella (beautiful) – I envisioned women getting ready, looking themselves in the mirror, dancing solo in their rooms — it’s an anthem to hype yourself up and start something.”

As for “Bugeisha”, Rubinos said the song was inspired by the Japanese female fighters called Onna Bugeisha, specifically the tale of Nayako Takeko,

“I was so struck by her story and the portrait I found of her. It felt incredibly raw and powerful. I decided to keep the vocals sparse and try to evoke this kind of hypnotic, trance like moment when she is at the top of a hill about to go into battle and imagining herself succeeding. She is rooted like a tree and she has no fear, she feels a rush of adrenaline, a thrill at the sight of her enemy and a rush of power and trust in herself and in the honor of her family. Not even death could stop her from being fierce and powerful.”

Check out both new songs below.

In the time since Black Terry Cat, Rubinos has featured on new albums from Battles and Deerhoof.