Sturgill Simpson has mapped out an extensive tour behind his latest album, Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name.
Dubbed “A Good Look’n Tour” and featuring Tyler Childers in a support role, the 40-date outing kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on February 21st. The tour runs through the end of May, wrapping up with a gig in Simpson’s native Kentucky on the 24th.
Update: Due to overwhelming demand, Simpson has added additional dates in San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis, Knoxville, Asheville, and Nashville.
You can get tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.
Sturgill Simpson 2020 Tour Dates:
01/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
01/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern
01/24 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
01/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
01/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
01/28 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
01/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
01/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
02/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
02/22 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center
02/23 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center
02/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
02/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
02/28 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
02/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
03/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
03/07 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
03/10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/13 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
03/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
03/22 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
03/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
03/29 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
04/01 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
04/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/09 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
04/10 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center
04/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
04/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
04/29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
05/01 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
05/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/08 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
05/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center