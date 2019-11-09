Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Sturgill Simpson has mapped out an extensive tour behind his latest album, Sound & Fury, and accompanying anime film of the same name.

Dubbed “A Good Look’n Tour” and featuring Tyler Childers in a support role, the 40-date outing kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on February 21st. The tour runs through the end of May, wrapping up with a gig in Simpson’s native Kentucky on the 24th.



Update: Due to overwhelming demand, Simpson has added additional dates in San Francisco, Detroit, Minneapolis, Knoxville, Asheville, and Nashville.

You can get tickets to all of Simpson’s upcoming dates here.

Sturgill Simpson 2020 Tour Dates:

01/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

01/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Vasateatern

01/24 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

01/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

01/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

01/28 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

01/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

01/31 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

02/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

02/22 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center

02/23 – Asheville, NC @ US Cellular Center

02/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

02/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

02/28 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

02/29 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

03/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

03/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

03/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03/07 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

03/10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/13 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

03/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

03/22 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

03/29 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

04/01 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/09 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

04/10 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

04/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

04/29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

05/01 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

05/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

05/08 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

05/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/24 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center