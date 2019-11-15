Suicide Silence detail upcoming album Become the Hunter, unveil two new songs: Stream

Suicide Silence, photo by Dean Karr

California deathcore purveyors Suicide Silence have confirmed the release date for their sixth studio album, Become the Hunter. What’s more, the band has unveiled music videos for the tracks “Meltdown” and “Love Me to Death”, with the latter video serving as a sequel to the former.

Suicidal Silence’s crushing extreme-metal breakdowns are in full effect on both songs, and vocalist Eddie Hermida employs very little clean vocals on “Love Me to Death”, sticking mostly to death growls and shrieks that hit an impressive range. This should please fans who petitioned Nuclear Blast to not release the band’s 2017 self-titled album because of its use of clean singing.



Become the Hunter, which arrives on February 14th, was produced by Steve Evetts at The Omen Room. Josh Wilbur handled the mix, and Ted Jensen mastered the album at Sterling Sound Studios. The artwork for the album was created by Adrian Baxter — a far more conceptually stylized piece than the band portrait that adorned their previous album.

Pre-orders for Become the Hunter are available via Nuclear Blast. Watch both music videos, plus check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Become the Hunter Artwork:

Become the Hunter Tracklist:

01. Meltdown

02. Two Steps

03. Feel Alive

04. Love Me to Death

05. In Hiding

06. Death’s Anxiety

07. Skin Tight

08. The Scythe

09. Serene Obscene

10. Disaster Valley

11. Become the Hunter