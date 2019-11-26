Menu
Faith No More, Deftones to headline inaugural Sunstroke Festival

The Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke, Gojira, Refused also set to play Irish festival

Faith No More and Deftones
Faith No More and Deftones (photo by Phillip Cosores)

Sunstroke is the name of a new hard-rock festival taking place in Punchestown, Ireland next summer, and it’s making quite the first impression.

Faith No More will headline the two-day festival as part of their first European tour in five years. Joining them on the lineup are Deftones, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke, Gojira, Refused, The Hu, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and Pup, among others.

Sunstroke goes down June 13th-14th, 2020 at Punchestown Racecourse. You can find more information, including ticketing details, at the festival’s website.

Sunstroke 2020 lineup

