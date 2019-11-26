Faith No More, Deftones to headline inaugural Sunstroke Festival

Faith No More and Deftones (photo by Phillip Cosores)

Sunstroke is the name of a new hard-rock festival taking place in Punchestown, Ireland next summer, and it’s making quite the first impression.

Faith No More will headline the two-day festival as part of their first European tour in five years. Joining them on the lineup are Deftones, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Killing Joke, Gojira, Refused, The Hu, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and Pup, among others.



Sunstroke goes down June 13th-14th, 2020 at Punchestown Racecourse. You can find more information, including ticketing details, at the festival’s website.