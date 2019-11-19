Swans announce 2020 tour dates

Swans

Michael Gira’s experimental rock band Swans will hit the road in June 2020 in support of their recently released 15th studio album, Leaving Meaning.

The 15-date outing kicks off in June 5th and includes additional shows in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, and beyond. The tour wraps with a pair of gigs in Brooklyn on June 26th and 27th.



The touring lineup consists of Gira alongside Kristof Hahn (lap steel guitar, electric guitar, loops); Phil Puleo (drums, percussion, gizmos); Dana Schechter (bass guitar, lap steel guitar, keys); Christopher Pravdica (bass guitar, loops, keys); and Ben Frost (synthesizer, Mellotron, electric guitar).

Check out the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Swans 2020 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/06 – Austin, TX @ Access Oblivion Fest at Empire Garage

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

06/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

06/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre National

06/24 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

06/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw