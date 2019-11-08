Talib Kweli says Madlib-produced Black Star reunion album is done: “That’s a confirmed thing”

Black Star

It’s been nearly two years since Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) teased that he and Talib Kweli were reuniting as Black Star for a new Madlib-produced album. Then again, that came another two years after Bey had said he was retiring from entertainment, so the announcement came with a considerable grain of salt. Now, however, Kweli has divulged that not only is such an effort confirmed, it’s actually already completed.

Calling into Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 Radio show to join DJ Premier in hyping Gang Starr’s new One of the Best Yet LP, Kweli was asked about the Madlib-backed Black Star record. “This project with Madlib is done,” Kweli revealed (via Genius). “We just trying to figure out when and how to release it.”



In an unaired clip later shared on Twitter, Kweli added, “That’s a confirmed thing. I listen to it all the time.”

Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli’s have only released one album as Black Star, 1998’s Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star. In 2011, they dropped the single “Fix Up”, originally intended for an Aretha Franklin-inspired mixtape the duo planned but never finished. They later also shared “You Already Know” from the project.

The pair have appeared together for shows sporadically over the years, and in fact they have a few dates scheduled for later this month. Check for tickets here.