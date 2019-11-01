Tame Impala, photo by Neil Krug

Tame Impala have announced the first tour dates behind their upcoming album, The Slow Rush.

In March, the Kevin Parker-led outfit will play shows in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Mexico City. Our August Artist of the Month Clairo will provide support for each show, while MGMT will also appear at the Mexico City date.



Additionally, Tame Impala will headline Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico on March 20th.

Tickets to the US shows go on sale beginning Saturday, November 9th. You can find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming dates here.

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala’s first album in five years, is out on February 14th, 2020.

Tame Impala 2020 Tour Dates:

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

03/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *%

03/20 – Monterey, MX @ Tecate Pa’l Norte

* = w/ Clairo

% = w/ MGMT

Check out Tame Impala’s latest single, “It Might Be Time”: