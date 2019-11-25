Taylor Swift performs medley of hits at American Music Awards: Watch

Taylor Swift was named the Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Though some nasty legal red tape almost prevented her from doing so, the pop star was able to celebrate with a medley performance of some of her biggest hits.

Just a few weeks ago, Swift publicly accused Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of blocking her from performing her old hits during recorded performances. Braun had acquired Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group earlier this year in a deal that gave ownership of Swift’s first six albums, and it looked like he was exercising his control. After Swift called them out, a deal was struck that allowed her “performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.”



As such, Swift delivered a selection of fan-favorite songs. Coming out with a white shirt branded with all her album titles, she opened with “The Man” off Lover. Off came the shirt and out came the glittery outfit for “Love Story”, before the backdrop rose up for a steamy “I Knew You Were Trouble”. A rendition of the classic “Blank Spaces” then led into an energetic performance of one of the Best Pop Songs of the 2010s, “Shake It Off”, with surprise guests Camila Cabrera and Halsey. T. Swift then transitioned to a very ornate pink piano to perform “Lover” while a pair of dances swung around the stage.

(Read: Taylor Swift Takes the High Road on the More Mature Lover)

Carole King was on hand to introduce Swift and give her the Artist of the Decade Award. Watch a replay of the performance and her acceptance speech below.

Taylor Swift performs "I Knew You Were Trouble" with that #AMAs Artist of the Decade swagger pic.twitter.com/6IUeQm1LVp — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

📹 | Taylor Swift brings out Camila Cabello and Halsey to sing ‘Shake It Off’ with her for her Artist of the Decade performance #AMAs pic.twitter.com/JWGRHmBHT2 — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) November 25, 2019

Why, yes, that's the one and only Misty Copeland adding a ballet accompaniment to Taylor Swift's "Lover" #AMAs pic.twitter.com/xop21firSK — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) November 25, 2019

📹 | El discurso de Taylor al recibir el premio 'Artista de la Decada' #AMAs pic.twitter.com/aTSoXA4aoy — Taylor Paraguay (@TSUpdatesPY) November 25, 2019

In addition to Artist of the Decade, Swift also took home Artist of the year. Earlier in the night, she won Favorite Album — Pop/Rock for Lover. She’s also up for Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary, and Favorite Music Video (“You Need to Calm Down”). Her wins Sunday night push her total AMAs count to 26, which beats Michael Jackson’s 24 to make her the awards’ winningest performer.

Follow all our AMAs coverage for more performances.

You catch Taylor Swift playing the hits on tour, with tickets available here. She was also one of our favorite artists of the decade, appearing on our Top 25 Pop Albums, Top 100 Songs, and Top 100 Albums of the 2010s lists. She’s also up for a handful of Grammy awards, including Song of the Year (“Lover”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover), and Best Solo Pop Performance (“You Need to Calm Down”).