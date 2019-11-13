Tennis announce new album Swimmer, 2020 tour dates

Tennis

Tennis have announced their fifth full-length Swimmer. As a preview of the upcoming release, the duo has shared the lead track, “Runner”, and plotted out a healthy list of 2020 headlining shows.

Produced by Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At The Disco, Parquet Courts), the new album finds husband-and-wife duo Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore once again weaving pop melodies from sea breezes. Similar to 2011’s Cape Dory and 2017’s Yours Conditionally, the two took off on a sailing adventure to find their inspiration, according to a press release. The album took shape during a four-month excursion in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico, as well as in Tennis’s own home studio in Denver.



The lead single “Runner” was the first track written for the album. In a press statement, Moore explained the song “began as a guitar riff Patrick recorded while we were living off grid, anchored in a fisherman’s cove called San Juanico.” She continued, “The only instruments we had on board were an acoustic guitar and a drum sequencer, but the limitations seemed to work in our favor. Until that point we had no clear vision for our writing. The demo Patrick recorded that day outlined our future, the first contours of our next record.”

The full album arrives on Valentine’s Day via the couple’s own label Mutually Detrimental. Following the release, the two will kick off the “Swimmer Tour” starting February 25th in Kansas City. All dates will see support from Austin-songwriter Molly Burch. Find tickets for a nearby show via Ticketmaster.

Listen to Tennis’ “Runner” below, followed by a full list of “Swimmer Tour” stops.

Tennis 2019-2020 Dates:

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Over/Under Music Fest

02/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre & Cafe *

02/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

02/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

02/29 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

03/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

03/04 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

03/27 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/28 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge *

03/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub *

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

04/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre *

04/05 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

04/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

04/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

04/16 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

04/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

04/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre Center *

04/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *

04/24 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/26 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/29 – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club *

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/01 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

05/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hal *

05/09 – Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

*= w/ Molly Burch