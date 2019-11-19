The 1975 perform “Frail State of Mind” on Colbert: Watch

The 1975 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, photo via Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

As The 1975 prepare the early 2020 release of their fourth LP, Notes on a Conditional Form, the band swung by Colbert to play the album’s latest single, “Frail State of Mind”.

With frontman Matty Healy looking confusingly comfortable in a puffy North Face jacket and ankle-length skirt, the band took the LED stage for a kaleidoscopic performance. The entirety of the Ed Sullivan Theater was a glow with swiftly changing projections as each band member worked away at their synths. Watch the replay below.



The follow-up to last year’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, Notes on a Conditional Form arrives February 21st, 2020. The 1975 are out on tour now, and you can get your tickets here.

The band’s 2018 hit “Love It If We Made It” landed on both our lists of the Top 100 Songs of the 2010s and Top Rock Songs of the Decade.