The Band unveil 50th anniversary self-titled box set: Stream

The Band

To mark the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled album, Capitol/UMe has released a comprehensive new box for it featuring demos, alternate versions, instrumental mixes, and live recordings of their legendary Woodstock performance, all of which have never been officially released. Stream it in full below.

The 50th anniversary box set of The Band includes two CDs, 180-gram 2xLP black vinyl, a documentary on Blue-ray, a 7-inch of “Rag Mama Ray”, and a hardbound book. Alternative packages are also available. Those of you who just want a newly remixed version of The Band on vinyl can grab a limited-edition “tiger’s eye” color 2xLP set or an individual 180-gram pink vinyl.



Take a listen to the 50th Anniversary Edition below. Last month, The Band co-founder Robbie Robertson talked about his experience working with Martin Scorsese on The Irishman on an episode of Kyle Meredith with….

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Band 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set Tracklist:

CD 1: The Band

01. Across The Great Divide

02. Rag Mama Rag

03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

04. When You Awake

05. Up On Cripple Creek

06. Whispering Pines

07. Jemima Surrender

08. Rockin’ Chair

09. Look Out Cleveland

10. Jawbone

11. The Unfaithful Servant

12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Take) *

14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version) *

15. The Unfaithful Servant (Alternate Version) *

16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix) *

17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down) *

18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix) *

CD 2: Live At Woodstock, 1969 (Original Rough Mixes)

01. Chest Fever

02. Tears Of Rage

03. We Can Talk

04. Don’t Ya Tell Henry

05. Baby Don’t You Do It

06. Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos

07. Long Black Veil

08. This Wheel’s On Fire

09. I Shall Be Released

10. The Weight

11. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever

12. Get Up Jake (Outtake — Stereo Mix)

13. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Vocal Take — Rough Mix)

14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (Alternate Mix)

15. Up On Cripple Creek (Alternate Take)

16. Whispering Pines (Alternate Take)

17. Jemima Surrender (Alternate Take)

18. King Harvest (Has Surely Come) (Alternate Performance)

Blu-ray: The Band (Stereo and 5.1 Surround — High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit)

01. Across The Great Divide

02. Rag Mama Rag

03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

04. When You Awake

05. Up On Cripple Creek

06. Whispering Pines

07. Jemima Surrender

08. Rockin’ Chair

09. Look Out Cleveland

10. Jawbone

11. The Unfaithful Servant

12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Version)

14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version)

15. The Unfaithful Servant Alternate Version)

16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix)

17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down)

18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix)

Documentary: Classic Albums — The Band

2xLP: The Band

LP 1

01. Across The Great Divide

02. Rag Mama Rag

03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

04. When You Awake

05. Up On Cripple Creek

06. Whispering Pines

LP 2

01. Jemima Surrender

02. Rockin’ Chair

03. Look Out Cleveland

04. Jawbone

05. The Unfaithful Servant

06. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

7-inch: “Rag Mama Rag” (Original 1969 7” Capitol Single)

01. Rag Mama Rag

02. The Unfaithful Servant

* = Previously unreleased