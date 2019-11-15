The Band unveil 50th anniversary self-titled box set: Stream

To mark the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled album, Capitol/UMe has released a comprehensive new box for it featuring demos, alternate versions, instrumental mixes, and live recordings of their legendary Woodstock performance, all of which have never been officially released. Stream it in full below.
The 50th anniversary box set of The Band includes two CDs, 180-gram 2xLP black vinyl, a documentary on Blue-ray, a 7-inch of “Rag Mama Ray”, and a hardbound book. Alternative packages are also available. Those of you who just want a newly remixed version of The Band on vinyl can grab a limited-edition “tiger’s eye” color 2xLP set or an individual 180-gram pink vinyl.
Take a listen to the 50th Anniversary Edition below. Last month, The Band co-founder Robbie Robertson talked about his experience working with Martin Scorsese on The Irishman on an episode of Kyle Meredith with….
The Band 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set Tracklist:
CD 1: The Band
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Take) *
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version) *
15. The Unfaithful Servant (Alternate Version) *
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix) *
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down) *
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix) *
CD 2: Live At Woodstock, 1969 (Original Rough Mixes)
01. Chest Fever
02. Tears Of Rage
03. We Can Talk
04. Don’t Ya Tell Henry
05. Baby Don’t You Do It
06. Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos
07. Long Black Veil
08. This Wheel’s On Fire
09. I Shall Be Released
10. The Weight
11. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
12. Get Up Jake (Outtake — Stereo Mix)
13. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Vocal Take — Rough Mix)
14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (Alternate Mix)
15. Up On Cripple Creek (Alternate Take)
16. Whispering Pines (Alternate Take)
17. Jemima Surrender (Alternate Take)
18. King Harvest (Has Surely Come) (Alternate Performance)
Blu-ray: The Band (Stereo and 5.1 Surround — High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit)
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Version)
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version)
15. The Unfaithful Servant Alternate Version)
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix)
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down)
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix)
Documentary: Classic Albums — The Band
2xLP: The Band
LP 1
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
LP 2
01. Jemima Surrender
02. Rockin’ Chair
03. Look Out Cleveland
04. Jawbone
05. The Unfaithful Servant
06. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
7-inch: “Rag Mama Rag” (Original 1969 7” Capitol Single)
01. Rag Mama Rag
02. The Unfaithful Servant
* = Previously unreleased