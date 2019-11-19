The Black Keys rock “Lo/Hi” and “Go” on Kimmel: Watch

The Black Keys on Kimmel

The Black Keys are amidst a lengthy world tour in support of their latest album, “Let’s Rock”. As they gear up for a string of shows along the west coast, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney made a quick trip to the studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their first late-night appearance since the album’s release. They performed renditions of “Lo/Hi” and “Go”, and you can catch a replay below.

The band’s “Let’s Rock Tour” runs through the end of November and features support from Modest Mouse. Get tickets to the remaining dates here. And if you can’t make it to any live shows, you can always enroll in the band’s “MasterCourse”.

