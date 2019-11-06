The Districts announce new album You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, share “Hey Jo”: Stream

The Districts, photo by Shervin Lainez

The Districts have announced their new album, You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere, due out on March 13th via Fat Possum. They’ve also revealed the first single, “Hey Jo”, along with a string of North American tour dates supporting the release.

According to a press release, the new album almost didn’t happen. After lengthy touring in support of their 2017 full-length, Popular Manipulations, the group found themselves fried, both personally and professionally. Frontman Rob Grote decided to hole up in his bedroom and work on new material with no expectations or limitations. What resulted were 32 songs that “didn’t sound like ‘The Districts.'” After receiving positive feedback from the rest of the band, the tracks were eventually whittled down to the 11 that make up You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.



Lead single “Hey Jo” exemplifies the balance of melancholy and discovery Grote was experiencing while writing the LP. The track is bright yet obscured, with hazy arrangements and Grote’s voice blossoming from within the instrumentation. In a statement, Grote described the song as one about “relationships unfurling amidst the dysphoria of the modern world.”

He continued,

“We are all imperfect products of the natural world, and more specifically products of our own minds. This song was inspired by navigating how to be your best self and detach from what is destructive in you, to be something more perfect, gentle, and beautiful.”

Stream The Districts’ “Hey Jo” below, plus peep the artwork and tracklist for You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere.

The band will be hitting the road for a North American tour in tandem with the album’s spring release. Launching March 4th in Charlottesville, the trek will stop in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul, Vancouver, Portland, Dallas, San Francisco, and most other major markets. Find the full itinerary ahead and keep an eye on tickets here.

You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere Artwork:

You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere Tracklist:

01. My Only Ghost

02. Hey Jo

03. Cheap Regrets

04. Velour and Velcro

05. Changing

06. Descend

07. The Clouds

08. Dancer

09. Sidecar

10. And the Horses All Go Swimming

11. 4t​h​ ofJuly

The Districts Tour Dates:

01/17 – London, UK @ The Lexington

03/04 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern *

03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

03/07 – Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival *

03/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

03/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

03/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre *

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/20 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt *

03/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

03/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

03/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room *

03/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall #

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s #

03/31 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box Theater #

04/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

04/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club DaDa #

04/08 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

04/10 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

04/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

* = w/ And the Kids

# = w/ Glove