The Flaming Lips release holiday medley of “Peace on Earth” and “Little Drummer Boy”: Stream

The FLips kick of the holiday season in style

on November 08, 2019, 12:18pm
Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips are here to kick off the holiday season in style. Ahead of their upcoming Soft Bulletin live album release, the eccentric icons have tossed us a surprise standalone single of a different familiar kind. Today, they’ve shared a holiday-themed mash-up of “Peace on Earth” and “Little Drummer Boy”.

(Read: Wayne Coyne Breaks Down The Flaming Lips’ Catalog)

Initially inspired by the 1977 version from Bing Crosby and David Bowie, The Lips kept the heart simple, padding it with floaty synth layers, occasionally shooting singer Wayne Coyne’s voice into octaves of outer space.

While today marks the recording’s official release, the group did share a video version last December, which features the band dressed somewhere between elves and glam aliens. Check it out below.

Revisit Coyne’s recent discussion on Kyle Meredith With…, in which the Lips frontman discusses his new life as a father and outlines the band’s upcoming plans for 2020 and beyond.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

