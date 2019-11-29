The Flaming Lips reveal new Soft Bulletin live album recorded at Red Rocks: Stream

The Flaming Lips, photo by Philip Cosores

The Flaming Lips are back with their new live album, The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

First announced during an appearance on Kyle Meredith With… earlier this year, the new live collection captures the Lips’ inspiring full-album performance of The Soft Bulletin at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The concert event took place May 26th, 2016, and saw the psych rockers accompanied by a 68-piece orchestra and 57-member chorus. Under the guidance of renowned conductor Andre de Ridder, Wayne Coyne & co. were able to debut “new arrangements for each song that use the full orchestra to greatest possible effect.”



Initially released back in 1999, The Soft Bulletin is The Flaming Lips’ ninth album overall. Its complex layering of instrumentation was considered a departure from their previous releases and earned the band rave reviews.

Live at Red Rocks comes only a few months after the group’s acclaimed King’s Mouth LP. In addition to this live project, frontman Coyne told Kyle Meredith that the Lips are prepping a collaborative record with Deap Valley, as well as their own solo album of new material. The band recently contributed to the all-star holiday LP Hanukkah+.

The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra Artwork:

The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra Tracklist:

01. Race for the Prize

02. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton

03. The Spark That Bled

04. The Spiderbite Song

05. Buggin’

06. What Is the Light?

07. The Observer

08. Waitin’ for a Superman

09. Suddenly Everything Has Changed

10. The Gash

11. Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

12. Sleeping on the Roof

Revisit Coyne’s interview on Kyle Meredith With…:

