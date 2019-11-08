The Free Nationals announce self-titled debut album, share “Shibuya” feat. The Internet’s Syd: Stream

The Free Nationals

The Free Nationals, primarily known as the backing band for Anderson .Paak, are stepping out on their own. The group has today announced its self-titled debut album, due out December 13th via OBE, LLC/EMPIRE. In addition to detailing the record, they’ve shared a new single featuring The Internet’s Syd, “Shibuya”.

The funk foursome have been teasing the guest-heavy LP for over a year now. “Beauty & Essex”, featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Daniel Caesar, first arrived last fall. Since then, The Free Nationals have shared collaborations with Kali Uchis and the late Mac Miller (“Time”); Chronixx (“Eternal Light”); and JID, Kadhja Bonet, and MIKNNA (“On Sight”). Other guests on the 13-track effort include T.I., Conway, Westside Gunn, Callum Connor, Benny Sings, and of course, .Paak.



Syd joins in on the new track “Shibuya”, showcasing a sensual side of The Free Nationals. With velvet-smooth grooves of piano and horns, the band lays out a comfortable bed of sound for Syd to rest her cooing invitation of a weekend together. “Saturday/ ‘Cause you ain’t gotta work tomorrow anyway/ Do you baby?” she sings to her lover. “Oh sweet Saturday/ I got you all to myself on Saturdays.”

Stream the track below and peep the Free Nationals artwork and tracklist.

You can catch The Free Nationals on the road with .Paak at a handful of shows to close out the year by getting tickets here.

The Free Nationals Artwork:

The Free Nationals Tracklist:

01. Obituaries

02. Beauty & Essex (feat. Daniel Caesar & Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

03. On Sight (feat. JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA)

04. Shibuya (feat. Syd)

05. Apartment (feat. Benny Sings)

06. Gidget (feat. Anderson .Paak)

07. Rene (feat. Callum Connor)

08. Time (feat. Kali Uchis & Mac Miller)

09. Cut Me A Break (feat T.I.)

10. Eternal Light (feat. Chronixx)

11. Oslo (feat. Callum Connor & T. Nava)

12. Lester Diamond

13. The Rivington (feat. Conway, Westside Gunn, Joyce)