The Lone Bellow share new song “Wonder”: Stream

The Lone Bellow

For their new album, The Lone Bellow didn’t just record with Aaron Dessner, they lived with him. The Americana trio decamped to The National member’s studio in upstate New York, recording there during the days and sleeping there at night. Being surrounded by that space freed them to explore new territories, leading to the 15 tracks on Half Moon Light. Due out February 7th via Dualtone, the LP is being previewed today with new single “Wonder”.

The track breathes with gentle drumming and the trio’s harmonization under Zach Williams gentle vocals. With the type of emotional builds Lone Bellow fans are familiar with, there’s a restraint present here that feels like a reeled in Paul Simon.



Williams explained the song’s themes in a press statement, saying,

“When the day is done, I often find myself wondering if I am losing my sense of wonder. My mind goes back to very specific memories. One is of my cousin and I driving in his old S10 pick up truck with a tape of Moondance in the deck that we found in his brother’s room. I remember watching the pine trees go by in the truck’s windows as we sang ‘and it stoned me to my soul.’ I remember the hope of the future and the absolute awe of life just pouring into our 16-year-old minds. I never want to lose that sense of wonder. I think that probably goes for all of us.”

Take a listen to “Wonder”, which follows previous single “Count on Me”, ahead.

Pre-orders for Half Moon Light are going on now. The Lone Bellow will also head out on an extensive tour next year to support the release. Find the schedule below, and snag tickets here.

The Lone Bellow 2020 Tour Dates:

01/22 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

01/23 – London, UK @ St. Pancras Old Church

01/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Celtic Connections (RSNO Hall)

02/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

02/26 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

02/28 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

02/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

03/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

03/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth

03/07 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

03/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/03 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

04/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/10 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/11 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium