The Monkees announce 2020 North American tour

The Monkees

Hey, hey, The Monkees have announced a 2020 North American tour that will take place in April. Additionally, they’ve announced a new live album is on the way. The record, dubbed The Mike & Micky Show Live, comes out April 3rd.

The upcoming tour, dubbed “An Evening With the Monkees”, spans three weeks and will see the band perform across Canada and the US. It kicks off on April 3rd in Vancouver and concludes on April 26th in Nashville. Original members Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith will steer the ship as they perform songs spanning their entire career.



The news of Nesmith’s inclusion in the tour comes as a welcome surprise. Before The Monkees toured Australia earlier this year, he took to the band’s Facebook page to reveal he wasn’t planning on performing with The Monkees much longer. “I committed to an Australian tour, but I am expecting that will be it for me,” he wrote. “I start to feel curmudgeonly more and more and less and less suited for singing pop songs — clever and happy and fun to play as they are — but is a bit like singing ‘Happy Birthday’ over and over. Combine that with the fact that Television Music was never my first pursuit. People who like my work have another clear window they can see through — if they choose. But — in any case — the shows wear me down.”

(Read: The 11 Best Classic Rock Singles Without Albums)

As for the forthcoming live album, The Mike & Micky Show Live features recordings taped during various March concerts in 2019. That particular jaunt, dubbed “The Monkees Present: The Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz Show”, saw the band go through a series of their biggest hits and deep cuts alike, including “I’m a Believer”, “Pleasant Valley Sunday”, “Good Clean Fun”, “As We Go Along”, “Daydream Believer”, and songs from their 2016 reunion album, Good Times!.

It looks like 2020 is shaping up to be a busy year of live music for The Monkees, all things considered. Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale November 15th. You can grab tickets to all of The Monkees’ upcoming concerts here. Below, find the updated list of tour dates.

The Monkees 2020 Tour Dates:

04/03 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/04 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/07 — Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre

04/08 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

04/10 — Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

04/11 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

04/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

04/16 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

04/19 — San Antonio, TX @ The Tobin Center For Performing Arts

04/20 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theatre

04/22 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/24 — Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget — Grand Event Center

04/25 — Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

04/26 — Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center