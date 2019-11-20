Menu
The National reveals 2020 Homecoming Festival lineup

Featuring a full performance of High Violet, plus Patti Smith, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Phosphorescent, and more

on November 20, 2019, 10:00am
The National, photo by Graham MacIndoe
Homecoming, the annual festival curated by The National in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, returns to Smale Park from May 8th-9th, 2020.

Appropriately, The National will headline each day of the festival with two unique sets, including a full performance of High Violet. The newly announced lineup also boasts Patti Smith, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Phosphorescent, Hamilton Leithauser, Jay Som, Japanese Breakfast, and Sudan Archive.

Tickets to Homecoming 2020 goes on sale Friday, November 22nd via the festival’s website.

Homecoming will once again run concurrently with MusicNOW, the contemporary music festival founded by The National’s own Bryce Dessner in 2006. The lineup, to be announced shortly, and will feature world-class contemporary classical music and beyond, with special exhibitions and talks throughout the festival weekend.

The National Homecoming Fest

