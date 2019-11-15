Kelly Osbourne: We’re the “closest we’ve ever come” to reviving The Osbournes TV show

The Osbournes, via The Osbournes Family Album

Ozzy Osbourne and his family were thrust into the mainstream when their MTV reality series The Osbournes became a hit in the early 2000s. There’s been talk of reviving the show for years, and now Kelly Osbourne says the family is the “closest we’ve ever come” to taking an offer to bring the show back.

A couple years back, it appeared the show was indeed set for a return, but ultimately turned out to be an Osbournes podcast. In a new interview with People, Kelly was asked if there was a possibility of The Osbournes returning.



“I’m not joking, every single year about every three months or so someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying no,” she responded. “It keeps coming ’round. Right now there’s another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we’ve ever come to accepting one. But whether that will happen or not, I don’t know.”

The Osbournes aired from 2002 through 2005 and followed the famous family as they conducted their daily lives. It captured Ozzy as a lovable but bumbling patriarch, endearing the family to millions of fans.

Now, the Osbournes’ family has grown, which might prove an added complication for the show returning. “We’ve got other people to think about,” Kelly said. “My brother [Jack has] got three kids… Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were?”

Another obstacle may be Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” farewell outing. After being derailed in 2019 due to the singer’s illness and subsequent injuries sustained in a fall, the metal icon is set for a hefty amount of touring next year. He has a North American run with Marilyn Manson and a European outing with Judas Priest on tap for 2020.

Moreover, Ozzy is also slated to release his new solo album, Ordinary Man, in early 2020, after recently unveiling the first single, “Under the Graveyard”.