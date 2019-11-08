The Raconteurs announce triple-LP Live in Tulsa

The Raconteurs, photo by Heather Kaplan

After 11 years of quiet, The Raconteurs returned earlier this year with their new album, Help Us Stranger. Now, the band has announced another release, Live in Tulsa, a triple-LP chronicling their three sold-out concerts at Oklahoma’s Cain’s Ballroom in October of this year. The collection arrives as the latest entry in The Vault subscription service from Jack White’s Third Man Records label.

Live in Tulsa consists of 12 tracks pulled from across the Cain’s Ballroom run, reportedly the first time anyone has sold out the venue for three consecutive nights. Help Us Stranger cuts like “Bored and Razed” and “Help Me Stranger” appear alongside The Raconteurs classics like “Carolina Drama” and “Steady, As She Goes”. Each of the three LPs is pressed onto different colored vinyl (copper, green, and black), and it’s all housed in a tri-fold jacket featuring the Art Deco frieze from the Tulsa Fire Album building, which was also used on posters for the Cain’s concerts.



What’s more, the package includes a bonus Blu-ray dubbed Born and Razed, featuring two performances from White and bandmate Brendan Benson. The first was recored in July of this year at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor venue in Detroit on White’s 44th birthday. That set included Raconteurs songs (“Shine the Light on Me”, “Together”), White Stripes material (“As Ugly As I Seem”, “We’re Going to Be Friends”), solo work (Benson’s “Metarie”, White’s “Love Interruption”), and covers (Pink Flyod’s “Fearless”, Little Richard’s “Lucille”).

The second concert video actually captures Benson and White’s first-ever show together on March 14th, 1999. According to a press release, the performance was recorded at Detroit’s Garden Bowl Lounge using nothing but an “ultra lo-fi camcorder and condenser microphone.” The pair performed the same Floyd cover, more Benson solo cuts (“Crosseyed”, “Good to Me”), and a load of early White Stripes material (“I Fought Piranhas”, “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground”, “Sugar Never Tasted So Good”).

Rounding out the loaded Vault package is a Raconteurs mystery flexi-disc, the details of which are being completely withheld.

To get your hands on Live in Tulsa, Born and Razed, and that surprise flexi-disc, sign up for Third Man’s vault subscription via the label’s online store. As a preview, you can listen to the Live in Tulsa sample “Thoughts and Prayers’ below. The album artwork and complete tracklists follow.

The Raconteurs are on the road now supporting Help Us Stranger, with stops at Mexico’s Corona Capital, Brazil’s Popload Festival, and California’s KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas all on the docket. Get tickets to all the band’s upcoming dates here.

Live in Tulsa Artwork:

Live in Tulsa Tracklist:

01. Bored and Razed

02. Blue Veins

03. Consoler of the Lonely

04. Help Me Stranger

05. Only Child

06. Sunday Driver

07. Now That You’re Gone

08. Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)

09. Broken Boy Soldier

10. Carolina Drama

11. Thoughts and Prayers

12. Steady, As She Goes

Brendan Benson and Jack White Live at Third Man Records Cass Corridor July 9th, 2019 setlist:

01. Fearless (Pink Floyd)

02. Sugar Never Tasted So Good (The White Stripes)

03. Metarie (Brendan Benson)

04. Only Child (The Raconteurs)

05. Lucille (Little Richard)

06. Love Interruption (Jack White)

07. Now That You’re Gone (The Raconteurs)

08. Shine The Light on Me (The Raconteurs)

09. As Ugly As I Seem (The White Stripes)

10. Together (The Raconteurs)

11. We’re Going to Be Friends (The White Stripes)

12. Help Me Stranger (The Raconteurs)

Brendan Benson and Jack White Live at the Garden Bowl Lounge March 14, 1999 setlist:

01. I Fought Piranhas (The White Stripes)

02. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (The White Stripes)

03. Crosseyed (Brendan Benson)

04. Who’s to Say (Blanche)

05. You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket (The White Stripes)

06. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known (The White Stripes)

07. Do (The White Stripes)

08. Good to Me (Brendan Benson)

09. Sugar Never Tasted So Good (The White Stripes)

10. Fearless (Pink Floyd)

11. Suzy Lee (The White Stripes)

12. Candy Cane Children (The White Stripes)