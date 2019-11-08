The Stooges’ self-titled debut receives digital reissue with unreleased John Cale mix: Stream

The Stooges' 50th anniversary reissue

To mark the 50th anniversary of The Stooges’ self-titled debut, Rhino Records has released a digital Super Deluxe Edition featuring studio outtakes and alternate tracks never-before-available digitally, plus John Cale’s rejected mix of the full album, which is being released at the correct speed for the first time.

Cale’s original mix of the album remained unreleased until 2010 when it appeared on a 40th anniversary reissue. However, that mix was “mastered at a slower speed than originally intended,” according to a press release. “That speed discrepancy has been corrected on the 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, making it faithful to Cale’s original mixes. Four of those mixes – ‘Not Right’, ‘We Will Fall’, ‘Real Cool Time’, and ‘Ann’ – will make their digital debut this month as part of the release.”



Take a listen to the 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition below. Earlier this year, Iggy Pop released his 18th solo album, Free, and admitted to smoking spider webs to get high.

The Stooges: 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. 1969

02. I Wanna Be Your Dog

03. We Will Fall

04. No Fun

05. Real Cool Time

06. Ann

07. Not Right

08. Little Doll

09. 1969 – Original John Cale Mix

10. Not Right – Original John Cale Mix *

11. We Will Fall – Original John Cale Mix *

12. No Fun – Original John Cale Mix

13. Real Cool Time – Original John Cale Mix *

14. Ann – Original John Cale Mix *

15. Little Doll – Original John Cale Mix

16. I Wanna Be Your Dog – Original John Cale Mix

17. 1969 – Alternate Vocal

18. Real Cool Time – Takes 1 & 2

19. Not Right – Alternate Vocal

20. Ann – Full Version

21. I Wanna Be Your Dog – Alternate Vocal

22. No Fun – Full Version

23. Little Doll – Takes 1-5 *

24. We Will Fall – Alternate Version *

25. Asthma Attack

26. I Wanna Be Your Dog – Single Version *

* = previously unavailable digitally