Courtney Love, photo by Philip Cosores

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard features in The Turning, a new supernatural horror film based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. Today, the movie’s corresponding soundtrack has been detailed and it boasts an array of prominent rock and indie rock acts.

Courtney Love, Mitski, and Kim Gordon appear on the OST, as do Kali Uchis, Warpaint, Alice Glass, and Empress Of. Additionally, there are songs from Soccer Mommy, Vagabon, Sunflower Bean, Cherry Glazerr, and Alison Mosshart of The Kills and The Dead Weather.



The 19-track collection was produced by Lawrence and Yves Rothman, with Lawrence himself contributing a handful of cuts.

(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

To tease the soundtrack, Love’s offering has been revealed. It’s dubbed “Mother” and sees the Hole frontwoman performing a bit of rock balladry. Stream it below.

In a statement, Love talked about her connection to the movie,

“I read The Turn of the Screw as a kid, so it’s a genuine privilege to have had the opportunity to work with the genius that is Floria Sigismondi and Lawrence Rothman on this soundtrack—especially as I’m alongside so many other fantastic female artists I respect. I’ve long admired her work, particularly The Runaways and the Marilyn Manson videos. Floria and Lawrence had a clear vision on what they wanted to achieve and it was an honor to be invited into their studio and to become a part of it.”

The Turning, directed by Italian filmmaker Floria Sigismondi, opens in theaters January 24th.

The Turning OST Tracklist:

01. Courtney Love – “Mother”

02. Mitski – “Cop Car”

03. Soccer Mommy – “Feed”

04. Girl in Red – “Kate’s Not Here”

05. Lawrence Rothman – “SkindeepSkyhighHeartwide” (feat. Pale Waves)

06. Empress Of – “Call Me”

07. Vagabon – “ThE Wild”

08. The Aubreys – “Getting Better (otherwise)”

09. Cherry Glazerr – “Womb”

10. Warpaint – “The Brakes”

11. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust (neverreallyknewyou)”

12. Lawrence Rothman / MUNA – “Judas Kiss”

13. Kali Uchis – “The Turn”

14. Alice Glass – “Sleep It Off”

15. Dani Miller – “Ouroboros”

16. Alison Mosshart – “I Don’t Know”

17. Living Things – “Take No Prisoners” (feat Sunflower Bean)

18. Lawrence Rothman – “Crust”

19. Kim Gordon – “Silver”

Revisit the movie’s first trailer: