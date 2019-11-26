The Weeknd teases new song “Blinding Lights” in Mercedes-Benz ad: Watch

The Weeknd's Mercedes-Benz commercial

New music from The Weeknd is imminent. The R&B crooner took to Instagram on Monday to tease that “the fall starts tomorrow night” (November 26). Now, a snippet of a new song called “Blinding Lights” has surfaced in a Mercedes-Benz ad.

Abel Tesfaye himself stars in the car commercial. He’s seen speeding down roads in a new EQC model while his track blares in the background. Based on the short teaser, “Blinding Lights” appears to be an ’80s-inspired single lined with new wave synths.



Watch the video below. Mercedes-Benz promises that a longer film starring The Weeknd will arrive November 29th.

“Blinding Lights” marks The Weeknd’s first solo offering since his My Dear Melancholy, EP in 2018. Earlier this year, he collaborated with both Gesaffelstein (“Lost in the Fire”) and SZA and Travis Scott (“Power is Power”). His last proper album, Starboy, hit shelves more than three years ago.

The Weeknd was recently spotted filming something in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning artist also has a small cameo in the Safdie Brothers’ upcoming film, Uncut Gems.