Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

The Weeknd teases new song “Blinding Lights” in Mercedes-Benz ad: Watch

Grammy-winning crooner's first solo single since 2016

by
on November 26, 2019, 10:12am
0 comments
The Weeknd "Blinding Lights" mercedes-benz ad
The Weeknd's Mercedes-Benz commercial

New music from The Weeknd is imminent. The R&B crooner took to Instagram on Monday to tease that “the fall starts tomorrow night” (November 26). Now, a snippet of a new song called “Blinding Lights” has surfaced in a Mercedes-Benz ad.

Abel Tesfaye himself stars in the car commercial. He’s seen speeding down roads in a new EQC model while his track blares in the background. Based on the short teaser, “Blinding Lights” appears to be an ’80s-inspired single lined with new wave synths.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs of the 2010s)

Watch the video below. Mercedes-Benz promises that a longer film starring The Weeknd will arrive November 29th.

“Blinding Lights” marks The Weeknd’s first solo offering since his My Dear Melancholy, EP in 2018. Earlier this year, he collaborated with both Gesaffelstein (“Lost in the Fire”) and SZA and Travis Scott (“Power is Power”). His last proper album, Starboy, hit shelves more than three years ago.

The Weeknd was recently spotted filming something in Las Vegas. The Grammy-winning artist also has a small cameo in the Safdie Brothers’ upcoming film, Uncut Gems.

View this post on Instagram

the fall starts tomorrow night.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

Previous Story
Smoke Fairies share the Origins of new video “Disconnect”: Watch
Next Story
DC Films has talked to Michael B. Jordan about Superman, J.J. Abrams about Green Lantern
No comments