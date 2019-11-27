The Weeknd shares new songs “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”: Stream

The Weeknd, photo via Instagram

The Weeknd has shared the first two tracks from a “new brain melting psychotic chapter” of music. Take a listen to “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” below.

The two tracks serves as R&B crooner’s first solo music since 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP. “Heartless” is produced by Metro Boomin and features self-referential lyrics about drugs, sex, and partying. Meanwhile, “Blinding Lights” was first teased earlier this week in a Mercedes-Benz commercial in which he also starred. The tune is packed with layers of gauzy synth textures, like beams of light shooting through darkness. It’s trebly hooks feel unmistakably ’80s, topped with a glossy finish on production, and of course Abel Tesfaye’s smooth vocals. The car company has promised to deliver an extended film starring Tesfaye on November 29th.



Aside from working on his own new music, recent months have seen The Weeknd collaborate with Gesaffelstein (“Lost in the Fire”) as well as SZA and Travis Scott (“Power is Power”).

