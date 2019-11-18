They Might Be Giants announce Flood 30th anniversary tour

Next year, They Might Be Giants will embark on a US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Flood.
Each show will feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour.
Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here. Check out the full tour schedule below.
Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet.
They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:
01/10 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club
01/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
02/07 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
02/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Geek Bowl XIV
03/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music
05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom
05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
5/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant