They Might Be Giants announce Flood 30th anniversary tour

They Might Be Giants' artwork for Flood

Next year, They Might Be Giants will embark on a US tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Flood.

Each show will feature two distinct sets, including a full album performance of Flood. Additionally, trumpeter Curt Ramm will sit in with the band throughout the course of the tour.



Tickets to the upcoming dates are available here. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Last year, TMBG’s John Lindell joined This Must Be the Gig to discuss the band’s early years touring with Pixies and the majesty of the contro-alto clarinet.

They Might Be Giants 2020 Tour Dates:

01/10 – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House Club

01/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

02/07 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

02/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

03/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ Geek Bowl XIV

03/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

03/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale

05/02 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/03 – Northampton Music, MA @ Academy of Music

05/05 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom

05/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

05/09 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

5/14 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

05/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

05/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant