Jim James and Teddy Abrams on Symphonic Rock, Ayahuasca, and Oatmeal Recipes

This Must Be the Gig featuring Jim James and Teddy Abrams

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



This Must Be the Gig is powered by our good friends at StubHub.

This week, host Lior Phillips is joined by Jim James of My Morning Jacket and Teddy Abrams, the conductor and music director of the Louisville Orchestra. The duo call in to discuss the origins of their new album, The Order of Nature, as well as the heart of music in their Louisville home, this project in relation to My Morning Jacket, and the value of having a conversation through music.

Want to see Jim James on tour? Get tickets now!

Plus, the duo share stories behind the creation of their collaborative suite of symphonic rock compositions, as well as detail tales of Ayahuasca, Megadeth, Edith Piaff, and transcendental meditation. And as if that weren’t enough, Jim offers up his secret savory oatmeal recipe, so stay tuned!

Follow the series on Facebook | Podchaser | Instagram | Twitter