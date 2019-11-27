Menu
Little May Settle the Debate of Jonathan Taylor Thomas vs. Devon Sawa

Recorded before the break up of the project, the Australian duo also dish on first concerts

on November 27, 2019, 10:17am
Little May on This Must Be the Gig
Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

This Must Be the Gig is powered by our good friends at StubHub.

This week, we’re sharing a special interview with the Australian folk duo Little May, recorded prior to Hannah Field and Liz Drummond announcing the end of the project.

Together with host Lior Phillips, Liz and Hannah finally settle the debate of Jonathan Taylor Thomas vs. Devon Sawa, the differences between Britney Spears fans and Christina Aguilera fans, and discuss a disastrous cover of Bruce Springsteen with Mumford & Sons.

Plus, the two dish on the pizza parlor origins of the band, finding confidence as a duo, first concerts with Avril Lavigne and Kylie Minogue, and their experience working with The National’s Aaron Dessner on their debut album, 2015’s For the Company.

