Scott Avett on the Surprising Influence of Mike Patton

The Avett Brothers on This Must Be the Gig

Today, Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers calls into the show fresh off the release of the band’s new album, Closer Than Together. In addition to discussing the unlikely dual inspirations of Mike Patton and Bob Dylan, Scott and host Lior Phillips also chat about the complexity of playing music and touring with family and the courage it takes to admit you’re having an off-day on-stage. The two also chat about the life-changing power of seeing Tom T Hall sing “Mr. Bojangles”, playing with Willie Nelson, and the importance of constantly working.

