This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re celebrating the Top 100 Films of the 2010s with new playlists and discussions. Plus, we salute the legacy of Leonard Cohen, talk with Jim James, and present another episode of our latest program, Late Shift!

On Monday, November 18th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, a new episode of Inspired By will explore the legacy of the great poet/songwriter Leonard Cohen. Featuring tracks from Judy Collins, Tom Waits, Car Seat Headrest, Lana Del Rey, Nirvana, R.E.M., and Jeff Buckley, the playlist celebrates Cohen’s first posthumous album, Thanks for the Dance, due out November 22nd.

Then we’ll begin looking back at the best movies of the decade with Greatest Hits: Soundtracks of the 2010s on Tuesday, November 19th at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT. With songs from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Skyfall, Drive, Her, Black Panther, A Star is Born, and more, you’ll relive the decade’s greatest movies through the songs that soundtracked them.

On Wednesday, November 20th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Relevant Content continues its month-long dissection of the decade, pivoting from the rock halls downtown to the arthouse around the corner. Host Michael Roffman is joined by senior staff writers Dominick Suzanne-Mayer and Blake Goble, along with contributing writer Emmy Potter to discuss the best films of the 2010s, particularly how genre evolved and blockbusters conquered.

Thursday, November 21st brings a new episode of This Must be the Gig, where host Lior Phillips sits down with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James and composer/conductor Teddy Abrams to discuss their new collaborative album The Order of Nature.

Finally, our newest show Late Shift returns with another playlist for the all-nighters on Saturday, November 23rd at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT. This week’s episode is about Grapes. If you ever wanted to hear Jimmy Buffet, Bill Hicks, Playboi Carti, and dub music in a tightly packed hour and a half, now is your chance.

Find a complete schedule for the week of November 11th-17th, including re-airings of past editions of This Must Be the Gig and Relevant Content, below. And make sure to stay tuned for upcoming word on expanding programming and more exciting content from CoS Radio. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, November 18th:

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Songs of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Leonard Cohen – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 19th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Block: Greatest Hits: Soundtracks of the 2010s – 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11 :00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – POND – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, November 20th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Origins: Local Natives’ “When Am I Gonna Lose You” — 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Films of the 2010s – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Leonard Cohen – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, November 21st:

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s (Albums) 1 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Block: Greatest Hits: Soundtracks of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James & Teddy Abrams – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Tallest Man on Earth – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, November 22nd:

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Films of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Inspired by Leonard Cohen Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, November 23rd:

Late Shift — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Block: Inspired by the 2010’s (Albums) 2 Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Films of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James & Teddy Abrams – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, November 24th:

Late Shift — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James & Teddy Abrams – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Films of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Block: Greatest Hits: Soundtracks of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT