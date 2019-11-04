Timothée Chalamet joins Kid Cudi onstage at ComplexCon: Watch

Timothée Chalamet at ComplexCon, photo via Instagram

Kid Cudi headlined ComplexCon this past Saturday, and he did so with the assistance of a surprise guest: Oscar-nominated actor and longtime fan Timothée Chalamet.

The 23-year-old star joined the rapper onstage in Long Beach, California to deliver the spoken word intro to Cudi’s 2009 album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. The album version of the narration was originally recorded by Common. After his turn at the mic, Chalamet retreated into the background to watch Cudi and Pusha-T tear through Kids See Ghosts track “Feel the Love”.



After being fans of one another’s work, the two actually struck up a real friendship in the last few years. Recently, the pair attended the premiere event for Chalamet’s Netflix film The King. Back in January, Chalamet also turned up to celebrate Cudi’s birthday with fellow party guests Kanye West and Pete Davidson.

It seems the Chalamet-Cudi circle also extends professionally; Cudi is slated to appear in We Are Who We Are, an HBO series directed by Luca Guadagnino. Guadagnino previously oversaw Chalamet’s breakout role in the acclaimed 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

Following The King, Chalamet has upcoming roles in Little Women and the star-studded Dune from director Denis Villeneuve. Along with We Are Who We Are, Cudi is expected to drop a new album, Entergalactic, and corresponding Netflix animated series sometime in 2020.